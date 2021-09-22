Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando mansion has a buyer for a third time this year

Former Orlando Magic center and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's Orlando-area mansion has yet another buyer.

For several years, Shaq's mansion in Windmere came and went from the market as regularly as the tides. It went out on the market and came back unsold. The one-time most expensive house in the Orlando area has dropped in asking price repeatedly since being listed at $28 million several years back.

It finally hit the sweet spot, going for an absolute song at $16.5 million. Since that point, three buyers have stepped up and attempted to purchase Casa Diesel. The first two fell through but a sale of the home is yet again pending, though no buyer has been revealed. The house is being handled by agent Benjamin Hillman of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

The 12-bedroom, 15-bath estate sits on Lake Butler in the gated Isleworth community, and has a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court, a theater room, a 17-plus car garage, and a 15-foot-deep pool with a rock wall climbing feature.

Photos via Zillow.