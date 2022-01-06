Ron DeSantis looking ill at press conference fuels speculation that Florida Gov. has COVID-19

A video making the rounds on Twitter is fueling speculation that governor Ron DeSantis contracted COVID-19.

The executive who is in competition for "doing the least to combat the virus" was seen struggling to breathe during a recent press conference. The video came after the governor disappeared for 10 days over the holidays while the state of Florida was suffering from an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.

Several folks on Twitter guessed that DeSantis either has COVID-19 or spent the time incognito because of an illness. DeSantis himself has said that he was spending time with First Lady Casey DeSantis as she was undergoing cancer treatment.

DeSantis' spokeswoman Christina Pushaw pushed back against the speculation when reached by Orlando Weekly.

"If he had COVID I think it’s safe to assume he wouldn’t be doing press conferences, so this conspiracy theory is even more ridiculous than the usual," she said.

DeSantis did more than almost any governor to turn the state into a chicken pox party from Hell, inviting the entire state to get infected against their will. He pushed against common-sense mitigation that has been shown to stop the spread of the virus to score political points. While we would never revel in ill coming to the governor, plenty of people found space in their hearts to wish sickness on Ron given the circumstances.