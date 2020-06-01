Photos of Orlando protesters demanding ‘Justice for George Floyd’

The arrest of Derek Chauvin on Friday for the killing of George Floyd on Monday did little to slow protests against racial injustice and police violence across the U.S. and here in Orlando. Starting with protests in front of Chauvin's Windermere home late Thursday, organized actions continued through Saturday and Sunday. Protests locations included Pulse, Lake Eola Park, Orange Avenue, State Road 408 and I-4, where police dispersed crowds both Saturday and Sunday using tear gas.

These photos and videos from the weekend are from Orlando Weekly contributors, with more being added.

