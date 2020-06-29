Photos from Sunday’s Black Artists For Black Lives event in downtown Orlando

Sunday afternoon's Black Artists For Black Lives event marched for black lives and celebrated Black artists, with a mission to spread awareness of (and combat) "the racist inequality, discrimination and marginalization of Black Artists."

Taking precautions like face masks and maintaining social distancing, protesters brought instruments, expressive clothing, canvas art and their own loud voices, to march around Lake Eola Park and on to City Hall.

Here are just some of the many attendees we saw.

| Photos by Seth Kubersky