Paul Manafort sold his Florida home to his wife for $10. You can rent it for $14K a month

Paul Manafort, the disgraced former Trump campaign manager currently serving time for federal financial crimes tied with his work in Ukraine, sold his Florida home to his wife Kathleen for $10 while in prison, and now you can rent it for $14,000 a month.

As part of his plea deal, Manafort was forced to give up five of his properties, including his condo in Trump Tower, but apparently the Florida home was set aside.

Located at 10 Saint James Dr. in Palm Beach Gardens, the 4,034-square-foot Mediterranean-style home comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a pool and is conveniently located just 15 miles from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Property records show the home was purchased in 2007 for $1.5 million and renovated it in 2011.

In the last few days, FBI documents obtained from Buzzfeed News show that Manafort originally pushed the unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee servers in the summer of 2016. Of course, this would later play into the president's current impeachment inquiry.

These are all fun things you can think about while living in Manafort's home for more than 10 times its sale price.

All photos via zillow.com.