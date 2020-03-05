Our favorite speeches from the first ten years of PechaKucha Orlando

If you thought normal presentations were nerve-wracking, try giving a talk while 20 slides auto-play behind you for 20 seconds each – no pausing and no exceptions. That’s exactly what a PechaKucha presentation entails. Artists and activists, CEOs and elected officials, scientists and many more – all suddenly public figures sharing private insights in this ideas-based speaking series. The Orlando chapter is hosted and curated by storyteller Eddie Selover, who leads the speakers on a months-long journey to hone their own stories into concise (and literally unstoppable) presentations.

Originating in Tokyo in 2003, it's sparked events in over 1,200 cities worldwide. PechaKucha Orlando is celebrating its ten-year anniversary in Orlando this year. We're toasting their decade-long run by recognizing some of our favorite PechaKucha Orlando speeches from the first ten years. They're not ranked here, but ordered to show the variety of personalities who make the speaking series so special.

The next Orlando event kicks off the tenth year on Saturday, March 14, with a second in July, and the official ten-year show in October. Take a look and a listen. You'll learn new things and experience a wide range of emotions, all at 20 seconds per slide.

Gallery by Maya James and Samantha N. Olson