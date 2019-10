Orlando’s Big Gay Brunch was a big, gay success! Here’s everyone who was there

Everyone was a VIP at Saturday's Big Gay Brunch! In conjunction with Come Out with Pride 2019, The Big Gay Brunch presented by Orlando Immunology Center featured an amazing brunch spread courtesy of Omelet Bar, bottomless mimosas and Tito's Bloody Marys, plus DJs and other special surprises.

Our roving photographer was there. Here's everyone we saw at the big event!

Hundreds of Orlando's sexiest brunchers dined, danced, and sipped daytime cocktails at The Abbey. It's become an Orlando Pride tradition, pre-gaming before the Pride parade and festivities. The event benefitted Pride Gives Back, an initiative of Come Out With Pride to give grants to other small organizations such as the Barber Fund, Libby's Legacy and others. We're proud to be associated with Come Out With Pride and to support their initiatives to give back to the community.

These sponsors made the event possible: Orlando Immunology Center, Titos Handmade Vodka, Treaty Oak Distilling, Papa's Pilar Ernest Hemingway Rum, Bud Light, Hammered Lamb, Hard Rock, Fairvilla, Renewal by Andersen, Cryos, Carla Stanton, REALTOR® / Mainframe Real Estate, and F S Tuning.

2019 Orlando Pride Slideshows (3)

Links go live as each slideshow is posted:

Pride Parade 2019 | Big Gay Brunch Photo Booth

| Photos by Photos by Holly Wheldon-Carpenter