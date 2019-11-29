Orlando’s best low-key patios, and how to find them all
Prev Next
Going out to eat is way more fun when you can actually go outside. These Orlando patios are perfect for laid-back, sunny daytimes and evenings under stars. Some are great for hanging out with friends, and others are even better on a date.
We've chosen the places our readers love and consistently visit. Take a look and see if your favorites are here, or try out a new place today. Don't see one you'd expect? Check out our other gallery of patio restaurants with the most scenic views in Orlando.
Gallery by Wavanie Henry
View these other slideshows:
« View the previous slideshow again!