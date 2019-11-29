Orlando’s best low-key patios, and how to find them all

Going out to eat is way more fun when you can actually go outside. These Orlando patios are perfect for laid-back, sunny daytimes and evenings under stars. Some are great for hanging out with friends, and others are even better on a date.

We've chosen the places our readers love and consistently visit. Take a look and see if your favorites are here, or try out a new place today. Don't see one you'd expect? Check out our other gallery of patio restaurants with the most scenic views in Orlando.

Gallery by Wavanie Henry