Orlando shares memories of Soundbar (and Backbooth) after downtown venue closes

The venerable downtown venue once known as Backbooth and currently known as Soundbar announced that it was shuttering yesterday. In a letter shared to Instagram and Twitter, venue owners laid out a long-standing animosity between themselves and a landlord they claim was negligent.

While the Soundbar folks promised to reopen in a better spot, that didn't stop Orlando residents from sharing their favorite memories made at 37 W. Pine St.

