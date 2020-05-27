Opening days at Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk Orlando

Check out opening day on May 14 at Universal CityWalk Orlando, and May 20 at Disney Springs, featuring smaller crowds and lots of new safety protocols.

Both Disney Springs and CityWalk re-emerged from their coronavirus closures with only a limited number of third-party venues open, although the number of operating offerings continues to grow. Both complexes are attempting to enforce social distancing measures, and are using screening procedures to help guests feel safer during their visit. But when you look into the details of how the two resorts are wrangling with our new abnormal normal, you'll find their responses flip the standard script in unexpected ways.

| Photos by Seth Kubersky