Oceanfront mansion in Ormond Beach is most expensive home ever sold in Volusia County

An Ormond Beach mansion absolutely shattered the record for most expensive home ever sold in Volusia County earlier this month. The oceanfront megahome at 535 Ocean Shore Boulevard was purchased by an out-of-state couple for $5.1 million.

That sale price was more than $1.2 million more than the previous record holder, the $3.8 million home of NASCAR Foundation founder Betty Jane France.

The 16,000 square foot home boasts eight bedrooms and 8.5 baths. Outside the Greek Revival home, an infinity pool appears to blend into the Atlantic Ocean. The Tennessee couple who bought the mansion hope to bring their disabled dogs charity The Trooper Telegraph into Daytona Beach.

The sellers and buyers were represented by Christopher Connors of Oceans Luxury Realty.

Photos via Realtor.