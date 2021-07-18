Late Mills 50 barcade BART gets ‘Sims 4’ tribute

All of our beloved institutions will one day end, but that doesn't have to be so final. If you're an Orlando bar, at the very least a Redditor might come along and recreate the space inside The Sims 4.

User AeviDaudi is back again with perhaps the most fitting tribute to Mills 50 bar BART. They lovingly recreated the barcade, including its recognizable mural, inside the virtual world of The Sims. Aevi has given this treatment to gone-but-not-forgotten spaces like Parliament House and Spacebar in the past.

"It was my fave bar on Mills and I miss it very much!" they explained in a post to Reddit.