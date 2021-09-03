Kate Upton and Justin Verlander just purchased a waterfront Florida mansion for $6.5 million

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are the latest Americans to up and move to Florida, taking part in the housing boom that has pushed prices skyward over the last year.

However, we have a good feeling this Jupiter home would come with a hefty price tag regardless of the market. The 4-bed, 6-bath home along the waterfront clocks in at over 4500 sq ft and comes with a pool and putting green. The pool is heated and lit with fiber optic lights. Beyond the green and pool is a dock with three lifts for boats and personal watercraft.

The entire home is built from concrete block and comes with hurricane resistant doors and windows. The home on a 2.15 acre lot went above asking, with the couple paying $6.55 million for the house in the ritzy area along the Loxahatchee River.

Photos via Zillow.