John Morgan’s son bought the most expensive mansion in Winter Park

It pays to be in the inner circle of the so-called "largest injury law firm." Personal injury scion and Morgan & Morgan attorney Matt Morgan used some of that scratch to buy the priciest mansion in Winter Park.

The ultra-luxurious mansion along Lake Maitland is nearly a century old and boasts incredible landscaping, hand-carved Italian marble sinks and imported glass tiles. Sitting rooms feature massive windows overlooking the grounds behind the house and the estate's view of the lake. The descending landscaping means that views from the back porch include all of the features leading to the waterfront. The property also features a wine cave.

Matt Morgan got the home for a relative steal, knocking more $5 million off its original listing price of $15.9 million. He purchased the 9,092-square-foot home for $10.5 million on January 3. The home was the most expensive listing in Winter Park at the time and the third-most expensive home ever sold in the city.

As Orlando Business Journal points out, it is Morgan's second home on the lake.

Photos via Realtor.