Historic Orlando home of Dubsdread Golf Course founder is on the market for the first time ever

A certified piece of Orlando history is available for the first time ever. The one-time home of Carl Dann, Sr., founder of Orlando's first public golf course Dubsdread, is on the market for $2.2 million.

Built in 1936 by the same architect Dann trusted to build the golf course's clubhouse and nestled along the course's 16th hole, the home known as "Dann's Ranch" is full of historical charm. Original artwork from the architect echoing the wildlife-themed stained glass of other course buildings is still visible in the gorgeous home full of warm wood.

Dann, Sr. allegedly public built the course after having a falling out with the area's private country club. A real estate tycoon by trade, Dann could see the value in the land that was far outside of Orlando proper at the time. The fact that the course is still operational (and that the city had the home declared a historic landmark) proved Dann right.

The 5-bed, 3-bath home is spread over 4500 square feet. The listing at 3206 Greens Ave. is represented by Steven Schiffer of Old Towne Brokers. The asking price is $2.2 million.

Photos via Zillow.