Here’s everyone we saw at CPAC 2022: Bad hats, bad tats and a very stable genius

While former president and Putin-praiser Donald Trump may have stolen the show at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the real spectacle is always the crowd of MAGA diehards, QAnon followers and far-right grifters that instinctively flock to this event year after year.

But along with the near endless supply of "Let's Go Brandon" merch, last weekend also featured a who's-who of right-wing speakers including Mike “My Pillow Guy” Lindell, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (shown here in several begging-to-be-memed shots), Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, ex-Trump aide Seb Gorka and more.

Here's everything we saw at CPAC 2022, including:

-big trucks

-big butts

-bad hats

-bad tats

-terrible haircuts

-a white guy in a mariachi sombrero

-Trump-thumpers

-a 6-foot-tall praying mantis

-a walking MyPillow

-people taking photos with iPads

-Jordan Klepper

-a light sprinkling of untreated mental illness

-a lot of people who don't give a crap about politics but will happily take your money for a shitty T-shirt

02/26/2022 | Photos by Dave Decker