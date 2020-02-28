Guests and former cast members are roasting Disney on Twitter after Jungle Cruise boat sinking

"The Most Magical Place on Earth" got a little wet on Thursday, when more than a foot of water flooded one of the Jungle Cruise boats around noon. The boats take guests on a ride through the jungle, with animatronic hippos and other robotic animals in the water and on shore. The cast member "captain" makes lots of jokes and groan-worthy puns along the way, leading people to post their own spin on the script. Now, guests and former cast members are flooding Twitter with hilarious memes and jokes.

One passenger told WESH, "everyone was fine and we were rescued in about 20 minutes," so don't feel too bad laughing at these Jungle Cruise memes.

 

 

 

 

 

