Get outside and enjoy these Orlando area parks, trails, gardens and springs

Florida is a nasty, hot bitch for most of the year, but there is a golden period of about three months when the weather is actually Goldilocks-level "just right." That's when outdoor adventure awaits, all around Orlando. Our parks, gardens, trails and springs offer limitless access to nature and sunshine.

We could never have included all the great outdoor spots (let us know your favorites), but here are a handful of our favorite must-visit places when the weather is perfect. Now get outside!

Gallery by Lillian Hernández Caraballo