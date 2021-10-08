Gatorland’s ‘Gators, Ghosts & Goblins’ brings Halloween to the best Orlando attraction

Gatorland has quietly chugged along as one of the best ways to spend a day in Orlando for over half a century. That hasn't changed with the advent of spooky season. On select days this month, the zoo goes horrific for "Gators, Ghosts & Goblins."

Orlando Weekly got a sneak peek of the offerings including, monster museums, cryptozoology exhibits, haunted performers and an undead polka band. Check out the photos and head to Gatorland's website for more info.

Photos by Matthew Keller Lehman. 

