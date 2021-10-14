Former Miss Florida’s Orlando mansion is now most-expensive home ever sold in Orange County

Competing with a wide swath of women already deemed to be the prettiest in their respective locales has to give a person an eye for little winning details. It certainly shows in the home of Monica Craichy, the former Miss Florida whose Orlando mansion just became the most expensive home ever sold in Orange County.

The home of Craichy and her husband KC is an imposing Florida mansion on the outside, seemingly promising that familiar, tacky trappings of the Sunshine State's elite. The inside surprises with tastefully done tile art, breathtaking staircases and dark wood libraries that feel much more Old World than the build date of the megahome implies.

The lakefront mansion sits on 12.9 acres and backs up to conservation lands owned by Disney. The 10-bed, 10-bath home is an eye-popping 16,000 square feet, without including the massive outdoor patio and pool area. It contains movie theaters and gorgeous sitting rooms. It's opulent, but not over-the-top. And now, its fetched the highest price in the history of Orange County at $12.5 million, all in cash.

The home was listed by Karan Wienker of Florida Golf And Beaches LLC and the buyer was represented by Patricia France of Happy Days Realty LLC.

