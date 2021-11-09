Former Florida home of NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon hits the market for $42 million

The one-time home of the "Rainbow Warrior" is now for sale in Florida.

Located at 2445 S Ocean Blvd. in Highland Beach, just outside of Boca Raton, the 16,582-square-foot oceanfront estate was built in 1996 and was first owned by NASCAR driver Jeff Gordon, who purchased it for a mere $2,400,000. Fittingly, the home is currently owned by car enthusiast and investor Daniel Hamister, who, as you can see in the photos, owns plenty of collectible automobiles.

In total, the estate comes with seven bedrooms, and 11 bathrooms, a theater, a gym, a resort-style pool, and a six-bay auto museum, says the listing.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer had an iconic career spanning from 1993-2015, and finishing with 93 wins and 477 Top 10 finishes. Gordon is currently an announcer on Fox NASCAR.

His former pad home is currently asking $42,000,000 and the listing agent is Joseph Liguori of Premier Estate Properties Inc.

Photos via Realtor

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay