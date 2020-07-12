Florida’s ‘Kellogg Mansion,’ once owned by the famed cereal tycoon, is back on the market

An over-the-top Tampa Bay home that once belonged to W.K. Kellogg, the wealthy cereal magnate who invented Corn Flakes, is back on the market for $4,599,000.

Located at 129 Buena Vista Dr S, in Dunedin, "The Kellogg Mansion" was built in 1925, at the peak of the Roaring 20s, and as you can see from the photos, the styles pretty much vary from room to room.

The 7,667-square-foot home is registered on the National Register of Historic Places, and comes with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, as well as a game room with an antique bar and glass-domed ceiling, a private roof top terrace, a hot tub, a deep water dock, and 300-feet of seawall along St. Joseph's Sound.

The home was purchased by Kellogg after his company successfully weathered the Great Depression, and according to a 1934 article obtained by Tampa Bay Times, the home was the biggest real estate transaction in the area.

Kellogg, who died in 1951, was said to have invented Corn Flakes while working at his family's sanitarium in Battle Creek, Michigan. The flakes were made in secret, but he allowed sanitarium guests to observe his process, including a guy named C.W. Post, who , as the story goes, later stole his idea and founded Post Consumer Brands, which became General Mills.

The Kellogg Mansion was last purchased in 2003 for $2,500,000, according to records. The listing agent for the home is Benjamin Baker of Realty Executives Suncoast.

This gallery originally ran in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay. Photos via Realtor.com