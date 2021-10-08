Ex-Magic player Victor Oladipo’s Orlando home (complete with massive sneaker closet) just sold

Victor Oladipo's house is a much more permanent fixture in Orlando than the ex-Magic player himself.

Oladipo lasted just three years in the Amway Center before being shipped off to Oklahoma City. Back in the Sunshine State now, as a member of the Miami Heat, Oladipo finally decided that having a home a few hours away was no longer worth it. After just a few days on the market, his house near the Bay Hill golf course has a pending offer. Though the sale price is currently unknown, it was listed via Mainframe Real Estate for $1.8 million.

Oladipo purchased the home in 2016 for $1.1 million, shortly before being traded. While pillows and jerseys in the listing photos are a testament to his presence, nothing stands out quite so much as the incredible sneaker closet. The 6-bed, 4.5 bath is hiding a room that features floor-to-ceiling kicks storage, complete with a library ladder for zooming around like hypebeast Belle.

If you can stop drooling at the storage, the house also features a pool, a movie theater and a putting green in the backyard. The home was listed by Jea Lanza & KeAusha Jordan of Mainframe Real Estate.

Photos via Mainframe Real Estate.