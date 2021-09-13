Everything we saw at the Warlando music festival in Orlando

Heavy metal festival Warlando took over the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida fair for a day of metal and mud on Saturday. Metalheads and moshers — and cinematic slasher Jason, somehow also in the audience — raged to the likes of Soulfly and Sabaton. Headliners and British metal legends Judas (f***ing) Priest capped off the event to a rapturous response, with singer Rob Halford dressed to the biker nines. Matthew Keller Lehman was truly hellbent for leather when capturing these shots.

09/11/2021 | Photos by Matt Lehman

