Everything we saw at Leu Gardens’ ‘Dragons and Fairies’ show

While it didn't wow our reviewer nearly as much as some other notable offerings from the Creative City ProjectDragons & Fairies at Harry P. Leu Gardens is still something to see (especially if you have children in tow).

"Kids... will be enamored of comical characters like the bickering trolls, and young ones will definitely be more awed by the attraction's heavily hyped half-dozen dragons (from Chinese manufacturer Gengu)," wrote Seth Kubersky of the latest immersive outdoor show.

If you're thinking about heading out the gardens between now and the closing shows in March, take a look through our photos first for an idea of what to expect.

Photos by Seth Kubersky.

