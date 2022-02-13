Everything we saw at Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia show at Orlando’s Amway Center
On the second night of her 'The Future Nostalgia Tour,' Dua Lipa delivered a night of solace to her fans who might be worried about the impact of the recently Florida Senate-approved “Don’t Say Gay” bill (Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557) on their lives. Dedicated fans waited two years amid pandemic chaos to witness Lipa's enthralling live show: a buoyant dance crew, comic book-animated visuals, giant lobsters and dancers on skates with mocktails. With Lolo Zouaï and Caroline Polachek as energetic and superlunary support, Dua Lipa peppily led fans through a Lichtenstein colored, hypnotic-filtered, all ages dance club that left them in a breathless trance.
— Nicolette Shurba
02/11/2022 | Photos by J.D. Casto
