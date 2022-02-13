Everything we saw at Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia show at Orlando’s Amway Center

Prev
Next

On the second night of her 'The Future Nostalgia Tour,' Dua Lipa delivered a night of solace to her fans who might be worried about the impact of the recently Florida Senate-approved “Don’t Say Gay” bill (Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557) on their lives. Dedicated fans waited two years amid pandemic chaos to witness Lipa's enthralling live show: a buoyant dance crew, comic book-animated visuals, giant lobsters and dancers on skates with mocktails. With Lolo Zouaï and Caroline Polachek as energetic and superlunary support, Dua Lipa peppily led fans through a Lichtenstein colored, hypnotic-filtered, all ages dance club that left them in a breathless trance.

— Nicolette Shurba

02/11/2022 | Photos by J.D. Casto

View these other slideshows:

Orlando's Redlight Redlight got the jump on Valentine's with their Galentine's Day bash

All the adorable dogs we saw at Orlando's Paws in the Park pet fest

19 unwritten rules of Orlando

21 things that are younger than the 'I-4 Eyesore'
« View the previous slideshow again!