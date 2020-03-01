Everyone we saw at Whiskey Business Orlando 2020

Now held in the cooler, whiskey-drinking month of February, Orlando's premier whiskey experience, Whiskey Business, took over the Cheyenne Saloon & Church Street on Friday, Feb. 28, with over 40 whiskies, bourbons, scotches & other barrel-aged spirits, craft beer, & wine were served to 800+ whiskey enthusiasts. There were more eats than ever, with whiskey-infused snacks and sweet, giveaways from sponsors and vendors, whiskey seminars aka "Sipping Sessions," cigars, live paining, a high-tech photo booth, a charity pin-up girl contest, live burlesque from the Ladies of the Peek-A-Boo Lounge, and live music by DJ BMF & The Phat N Jazzy horns, all for attendees to enjoy.

This event benefited the Barber Fund, an Orlando 501C3 organization which helps those living with cancer. The Barber Fund has paid mortgages, power bills, medical bills, phone bills, purchased groceries, chaperoned appointments, helped care for animals and much more to make the fight a little easier.

Thank you to our sponsors: ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Trulieve, The Whiskey on Sand Lake, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Renewal By Andersen, Universal Roofing, Hard Rock Live, Orange Blossom Brewing, Bud Light Hard Seltzer, BABE Rosè in a Can, Dragon's Milk Bourbon Barrel Aged White Stout, Newground Hard Latte, and FS Tuning.

Thank you to our participating whiskey brands and distilleries: WhistlePig, Horse Soldier, Maker's Mark, Duke & Dame, Manifest Distilling, Evan Williams, Angel's Envy, Aberlour, Sensei, Pendelton, Fish Hawk Spirits, Bulleit, Misunderstood, Quarter Horse, Henry McKenna, Heaven Hill Bottle & Bond, Cooper's Mark, Bulleit, George Dickel, Johnnie Walker, Buchanan's, Old Elk Bourbon, Heaven's Door, Cerberus Distillery, Larceny, Elijah Craig, and Uncle Nearest.

Thank you to our participating restaurants: Smiling Bison, The Loading Zone, House Of Blues, Jimmy Hula’s, ICE BAR, JJ's Fusion Grille, John & Shirley's, Sonny's BBQ, American Social Bar & Kitchen, Bento, Donavette's Cookies, and Castle Hotel.

02/28/2020 | Photos by Holly Wheldon Carpenter