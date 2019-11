Everyone we saw at Orlando Beer Fest 2019

Orlando Beer Festival 2019's fifth year was our biggest and best yet! More than 65 breweries, plus wineries and innovative brands sampling seltzers, ciders hard coffees and more, along with local vendors, chefs serving food from 10 local food trucks, and a Jameson Caskmates whiskey garden kept crowds happy and warm in "perfect drinking weather" chilly temperatures. Central Florida beer lovers enjoyed interactive games and inflatables, college football on the jumbotron, tons of photo ops, live wrestling from Team Vision DoJo, live local music from JUNOSmile, The Wilted Chilis, Victims of Circumstance and DJ E.T. along with the brews from Florida and beyond!

Congratulations to our 2019 brewery winners: Tactical Brewing Company, 2019 Festival Favorite Crowd Selection; and Half Barrel Beer Project, 2019 Festival Favorite Judges Selection. Due to overwhelming response, we established a new award this year, with Newground Hard Coffee Nitro Latte winning the 2019 Festival Favorite Innovative Brand! We also gave a partnership appreciation award to Charles Frizzell, President of The Central Florida Brewers Guild and owner of Broken Strings Brewery, for his support and hard work over the past 5 years, which has contributed to Orlando Beer Festival's success!

Our sponsors made it possible, including Publix Super Markets, Aprons Cooking Schools, Miller's Ale House, Orlando Weekly, Drive Shack, Hard Rock Live, Trulieve, Miracle Leaf Health Centers, Orlando Credit Union, Renewal By Andersen, Advanced Air & Heat, Jameson Caskmates, Defiance Tools, Maxine's on Shine, Two Men And A Truck, Tasty Takeover, Waterford Lakes Town Center, A Ruff Day Bark Club | Luxury Dog Boarding | Enriched Dog Daycare, Orange Buick GMC, Universal Roofing, and Orlando Ale Line LLC.