Everyone we saw at Orlando’s Tacos & Tequila 2021

Tacos & Tequila made its semi-triumphant return to Orlando this weekend, looking a little bit smaller and a whole lot different from years past.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the typical packed crowd of the annual celebration of all things agave was kept intentionally lower than years past. It was just on attendees to fill the space by being that much more excited about the food and drink on offer. They managed to deliver a good time, as Orlandoans always do.

Photos by Patrick Barnes.