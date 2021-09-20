Everyone we saw at Orlando’s Tacos & Tequila 2021

Prev
Next

Tacos & Tequila made its semi-triumphant return to Orlando this weekend, looking a little bit smaller and a whole lot different from years past.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the typical packed crowd of the annual celebration of all things agave was kept intentionally lower than years past. It was just on attendees to fill the space by being that much more excited about the food and drink on offer. They managed to deliver a good time, as Orlandoans always do.

Photos by Patrick Barnes.

Posted & filed under Food and Drink.

Home » Food and Drink » Everyone we saw at Orlando’s Tacos & Tequila 2021

Tags: , , ,

View these other slideshows:

This charming 1930s bungalow in Lake Davis is now for sale

This lakefront home in East Orlando is on the market under $330K

This storybook cottage near the Country Club of Orlando just hit the market

This Italian Renaissance mansion in College Park comes with its own wine cellar
« View the previous slideshow again!