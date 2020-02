Everyone we saw at opening night of Orlando’s Nude Nite 2020

This gallery contains artistic nudes, so it's Not Safe For Work!

America’s largest nude art exhibition bared it all for the first time last night, and we've got the (NSFW) pics. With bodypainting, sculptures and more, every night will be a hit. Here are a few photos from the opening night celebrations at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Nude Nite is Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 13-15, at 4603 W. Colonial Drive. Get moire info at nudenite.com.

| Photos by Holly Whelden Carpenter