Everyone and everything we saw at the Vibra Urbana festival in Orlando
Popular Miami reggaeton festival Vibra Urbana debuted in Orlando this weekend with two days of musical royalty and sold-out crowds. Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, Such, Zion & Lennox, Jowell Y Randy, Dalex and Mariah Angeliq were only some of the headliners getting the crowd moving. Matt Keller Lehman was on site both days and found that the crowd was just as Vibra(nt) as the performers on stage!
07/31/2021 | Photos by Matt Lehman
