Every item from Walt Disney World up for sale at this weekend’s enormous Disneyland auction

Next month brings the next big Disney memorabilia auction, on Aug. 15 and 16, when Van Eaton Galleries hosts "Disneyland: The First 65 Years," in Sherman Oaks, California, and streaming online.

It will feature the world's most famous theme parks' memorabilia, art, rare documents and costumes, geared mostly to its Disneyland-anniversary theme, but Walt Disney World items will be among the 1,100-plus items, and even cheaper than the California artifacts. Grab an Exxon patch from the Universe of Energy, or a door mat from the Contemporary and Grand Floridian hotels. Pick up a trash can from the Polynesian resort (it says, "Trash Please, Mahalo"), which is expected to sell for $2,000 to $3,000.

The 1970s brochures, manuals and press packets are much less expensive, like for the new "Hall of Presidents" maintenance manual created after Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford were added to the animatronic presidents in Orlando. A book made for Jimmy Carter previewing Epcot will likely sell for $2,000 to $4,000. Check out the magic from the past that can be in your future this August.

All images via Van Eaton Galleries Auctions.