Every bedroom of this $2.6 million Orlando penthouse overlooks Lake Eola

Referred to as "the most coveted penthouse in Central Florida," this $2.6 million, four-bedroom condo sits atop downtown Orlando's the VUE at Lake Eola, on the building's southeast side. It offers panoramic vistas of Lake Eola and downtown unlike any other in the city.

The one-of-a-kind home has floor-to-ceiling thermal windows surrounding the open living space. All four bedrooms overlook Lake Eola, the swan boats signature fountain. The huge main suite has its own private seating area and enormous closet. The bathroom features twin stainless sinks, a separate walk-in shower and a "cascading waterfall infinity tub." The rest of the homes's three bathrooms have access to two half-baths, three wet bars, a library, and three total balconies.

A "gourmet kitchen" inside has granite countertops and high-end appliances. There's even a private rooftop patio, "arguably the best seats for the 4th of July fireworks each year," says listing agent Julie Bettosini Team of Stockworth Realty Group.

The Vue itself is just a minute's walk from everything downtown, with concierge service, 24/7 security, a "Jr. Olympic size pool," its own 5,000-square-foot health club, basketball and tennis courts, and many more amenities. Penthouses rarely go on sale, as they are among the most desirable spaces in one of the most prime real estate locations in the City Beautiful.