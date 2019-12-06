Drummer Max Weinberg just listed his $5.25 million Florida Home

Prev
Next

Longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band – and former Conan O'Brien bandleader – Max Weinberg is selling his Delray Beach, which he purchased a little over two years ago for $4 million. It's now on the market for  $5.25 million.

Built in 2013, the gated residence has beamed ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass doors, which open to an outdoor dining and living area.

Weinberg is a bit of a serial house flipper, telling the Wall Street Journal in a 2016 article, "I’ve bought and sold about 36 homes, lived in maybe like three of them." Candace Friis of Corcoran Group holds the listing.

Photos by Realtor.com

Posted & filed under News.

Home » News » Drummer Max Weinberg just listed his $5.25 million Florida Home

Tags: , , ,

View these other slideshows:

Everyone who posed at the Omlete Bar 2019 Sweet & Savory: Candy Land photo wall

The new Orlando restaurants contending for Top Tables 2019

All the smiling people and delicious treats at 2019's Sweet & Savory: Candy Land

Everyone we saw at Friday's climate strike at Orlando City Hall
« View the previous slideshow again!