Drummer Max Weinberg just listed his $5.25 million Florida Home
Prev Next
Longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band – and former Conan O'Brien bandleader – Max Weinberg is selling his Delray Beach, which he purchased a little over two years ago for $4 million. It's now on the market for $5.25 million.
Built in 2013, the gated residence has beamed ceilings and floor-to-ceiling glass doors, which open to an outdoor dining and living area.
Weinberg is a bit of a serial house flipper, telling the Wall Street Journal in a 2016 article, "I’ve bought and sold about 36 homes, lived in maybe like three of them." Candace Friis of Corcoran Group holds the listing.
Photos by Realtor.com
View these other slideshows:
« View the previous slideshow again!