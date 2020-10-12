Don Trump Jr.’s Tampa rally attracted Proud Boys, bikers and MAGA faithful

Speaking in front of a packed audience at a Tampa towing company Thursday night, Donald Trump Jr. ran through a 30-minute set of "own the libs" slams, spanning everything from rips on Nancy Pelosi's hair to transphobic digs on “the other 97 genders.”

Trump’s eldest son wasn’t alone on the makeshift stage, which was flanked by a giant American flag and a “Thin Blue Line” flag. He also brought along girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News personality, as well as former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, congressional candidate and PragerU contributor Anna Paulina Luna, and even local online personality and shitposter Rogan O’Handley, also known as @DC_Draino.

The mostly maskless audience was filled with the usual MAGA faithful, as well as members of the violent SPLC-designated hate group the Proud Boys, whom the president famously told to “stand by” last week, and numerous local biker gangs, including the Blue Thunder.

-Colin Wolf

| Photos by Dave Decker