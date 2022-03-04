Disney roasted over response to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Yesterday, a protest broke out in front of Walt Disney World Resort demanding that the company respond to Florida's proposed "Don't Say Gay" bill. Well, they did and it was...less than adequate.

The entertainment mega-conglomerate essentially said nothing before closing with a reminder to buy their products.

"We understand how important this issue is to our LGBTQ+ employees and many others," they shared in a statement. "For more than a century, Disney has been a unifying force that brings people together. We are determined that it remains a place that treats people with dignity and respect. The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce."

Needless to say, this wasn't enough from the company that has donated to every single sponsor and co-sponsor of the "Don't Say Gay" bill. To be fair, Disney donates to just about every Florida politician as a lever to exert their influence in Tallahassee. To be critical, this is exactly what they're refusing to do with this heinous bill.

The bill -- actually called the Parental Rights in Education act -- would bar public primary schools from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation. A proposed amendment would from the bill's sponsor would force schools to out LGBT children to their parents within a certain timeframe of the child coming forward. It's part of a slate of Republican-pushed "transparency" laws that add up to a hyper-policing of what is taught in Florida schools and open educators up to lawsuits for teaching thornier subjects.

In the wake of all this, Disney responding with "look out for our gay character cameos" landed with a huge thud. And Twitter users let the House of Mouse have it.