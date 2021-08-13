Disney parks fans react as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride enters fourth year of construction

Fans of Guardians of the Galaxy have been waiting for a new ride to appear at Walt Disney World for quite some time. Since the 2017 closure of the Universe of Energy pavilion to accommodate the new Marvel property Cosmic Rewind, Epcot fans have been staring at walls and unappealing slabs of concrete.

The ride is fast approaching becoming the longest construction project in the history of Disney parks and just hit the unfortunate four-year milestone. That means it officially took one year longer than the entirety of Epcot to build. (It's worth noting that Epcot was the largest construction project in the world at the time.)

While Disney deserves some leeway with the ongoing global pandemic, we can't help but look at the fact that the park is back open and yet Cosmic Rewind remains a distant promise. Plenty of parkgoers took to Twitter to vent their spleens about the House of Mouse's own Fitzcarraldo.