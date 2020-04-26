Check out this tony Tuscan villa for sale, just outside Orange County

Beautiful Bella Collina, out west past Winter Garden, is a hidden gem of a neighborhood near the southwest shores of Lake Apopka. Take a look at this extraordinary Tuscan villa tucked away in this tony community.

The four-bedroom, four-bath home was built for entertaining, with three half-bathrooms among its 5,226 square feet of living space. It has oak floors, sleek metal and glass light fixtures, and a contemporary kitchen with its own walk-in commercial refrigerator. Add the freezer, double convection ovens, gas cooktop center island, steamer and microwave, and it's a home chef's dream. The kitchen opens to the dining and living room and overlooks breathtaking water views onto the serene Lake Siena. The room is connected by a glass wall to the courtyard, pool and spa area. The master suite has a beautiful master bath with dual sinks and separate Toto toilets. A floor-to-ceiling glass steam shower, free-standing Toto tub, heated floors, skylights and a generous walk-in closet make this a place you won't want to leave.

To top it off, check out the custom, built-in pizza oven outside, along with retractable screens and a projector, to be outside year 'round. The listing is held by Dawn Roffey of Bella Collina Real Estate Co for $2,800,000.