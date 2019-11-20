Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore just listed his $1.8M Florida home

Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore just listed his enormous party mansion in Davie for $1.8 million. The ultimate entertaining house comes with a chef's kitchen, movie theater and even a chandelier over the bed.

There's also a glorious lakefront, with views of exclusive Stonebrook Estates you can see from the pool. The master suite has a sitting room with lake views and a bathroom-spa. There are two islands in the massive kitchen, with a long snack counter for guests. A large game room with bar, half basketball court, pool and spa, and summer kitchen are only a few of the custom amenities. The living room opens up to the outside, through huge double doors.

Gore, a Miami native, purchased the South Florida property for $1.025 million in 2013. It was built in 2006 and features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and 6,743 square feet, set on half an acre. The listing is held by Kimberly Knausz of One Sotheby's International Realty. Check out the over-the-top decadence.

Photos via Realtor.com