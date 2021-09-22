This all-grey mansion is now the second-most expensive home ever sold in Winter Park

What possesses someone to outfit their entire house in grey? Does being the type of person who might have a Swiss bank account give you a penchant for neutrality? Is it perhaps a performance piece on what its like to live as a dog? We simply cannot say.

What we do know is that this lakefront mansion that just sold in Winter Park is officially the neutral zone. And you'd have to be the type of person who would profit from a war with the Romulans to afford it. The house nearly set a record for Winter Park purchases, going for $10.65 million. That just narrowly missed the record of $10.68 million set in 2017.

Built in 1925 and previously used as the home of Rollins College music conservatory, the massive Mediterranean style mansion puts a premium on its location between two lakes. The 10-bed, 12-bath home was listed for $12.5 million.

That's not to say the buyer won't get a lot for theirmoney. The estate spreads out between the two lakes with a view from one side and a pool on the other. The 13,855 square foot home has room for lofts on lofts, a wine room, a gym and separate kitchens for a chef and a caterer.

The property at 1000 Genius Drive was represented by Mick Knight of Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

Photos via Zillow.