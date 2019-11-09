All the wet and wild party people at Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando 2019

Electric Daisy Carnival brings thousands of party people to downtown Orlando every year since 2011, and has been getting bigger ad brighter every year. This year's three-day lineup includes fest favorites Alison Wonderland, Lost Kings, Julian Gray, Arcada, Lil Texas and many, many more.

Tinker Field, home to EDC since the show first debuted in Orlando in 2011, may have some misty rain to mix with the light dusting of glitter, but the rain didn't slow down the festivities. The dazzling lights and spectacular stage shows are rivaled by the attendees themselves, who dress bring their finest party attire. Here's everyone we saw.

Photos courtesy of Insomniac Events. Look for new photos to be added here all throughout the weekend.