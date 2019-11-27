All the theme park sneak peeks we saw at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando
Every year, the theme parks and attractions industry gathers at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando to take a peek at what's new in the year ahead. With glimpses at new rollercoasters, concepts and even superstar Shaquille O'Neal, this year's IAAPA Expo on Nov. 18-22, did not disappoint. Orlando Weekly's Seth Kubersky and Ken Storey were there to get all the inside dope and to show you the action. Check out the fabulous photos of the future of fun.
| Photos by Seth Kubersky
