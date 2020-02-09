All the pooches and people we saw at Orlando’s Paws in the Park

Hosted by Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, Paws in the Park was an amazing outdoor day with tons of dogs, people and great food.

Founded in 1937 as the Orlando Humane Society, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando provides shelter, care and advocacy for dogs and cats in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. Paws in the Park was created to support the Alliance's mission to educate people, while sheltering and healing pets and their families with diligent care. This event will support over 6,000 homeless pets.

Check out all the smiling faces and wagging tails we saw at Paws in the Park on Saturday!

| Photos by Holly Whelden Carpenter