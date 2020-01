All the beautiful people we saw in downtown Orlando on New Year’s Eve

Our photographer caught all the smiling faces and clinking glasses in downtown Orlando on New Year's Eve 2019, including the fancy folks at Aloft and Church Street.

The Church Street Block Party began at 8 p.m., with live entertainment, drinks and fireworks, before the evening ended with a ball drop at Orange Avenue and Church Street. Aloft Hotel Orlando Downtown hosted a Gatsby's Manor, Roaring '20-themed NYE party, and everyone was dressed to impress. Were you among the lucky few we spotted?

Here's to a brighter, better 2020. Happy New Year!

| Photos by Matthew Lehman