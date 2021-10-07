Al Capone’s Florida island hideout saved from being torn down

At the eleventh hour, famed mobster Al Capone’s legendary home on Palm Island in Miami Beach has been saved from the wrecking ball.

Last August, developer Todd Michael Glaser and partner Nelson Gonzalez, purchased the nine-bedroom, Miami Beach house for $10.75 million, with plans to level it for a new two-story modern spec home.

“The house is a piece of crap,” said developer Todd Glaser to the Miami Herald. “It’s a disgrace to Miami Beach.” Glaser told the publication the home sits about 3 feet below sea level, has flood damage and standing water underneath it.

Naturally, preservationists in Miami were not happy.

However, yesterday the Herald reports the home was sold for $15.5 million to 93 Palm Residence LLC, which plans to keep the home intact. “If someone tells you they want to give you a $5 million lotto ticket, of course you’d take it,” said Glaser to the publication.

Built in 1922 and located at 93 Palm Ave. , the four-bedroom villa features a pool, a 100-feet of waterfront on Biscayne Bay and a two-story cabana.

Purchased by Capone in 1928 for $40,000, the 6,077 square-foot house was his permanent residence for a short period of time before he was sent to Alcatraz, reports the Herald. Capone reportedly planned the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre from the residence, and later provided proof he was there as his alibi.

After he was released from prison, the home was also Capone's final residence until he died of a heart attack in 1947. Capone's widow, Mae, sold the home in 1952.

This gallery originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa. All photos via Realtor.com