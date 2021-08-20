A Winter Park architect’s ‘Gingerbread Home’ is now on the market for $500K

A house straight out of Grimms' Fairy Tales is now for sale just west of Wekiwa Springs State Park.

Located at 30308 CR-435, in Sorrento, the home was built in 1926 by architect and artist Sam Stoltz. The rare historic home is only one of a small handful of what are now known as his "Plymouthonian" houses, named for their proximity to Mount Plymouth, Florida.

"The first homes that he designed here were a style that he termed 'Spanish Orlando,'" says Winter Park Library archivist Barbara White. "He also began to incorporate aspects of Florida's natural beauty into his creations; birds, fish, and other wildlife began to adorn these homes. Then, his interests were drawn to the community of Mount Plymouth, Florida. Here he created perhaps his best known homes, which he dubbed the 'Plymouthonians.' These homes are described as having a unique Tudor-style, and featured fireplaces, dramatic roofs and chimneys, fountains and waterfalls made from coquina rocks."

Stoltz died at his home in Winter Park in 1952 at the age of 76.

Locally, this particular Plymouthonian home is known as the "Gingerbread House," and is on the market for the first time in 40 years, reports Realtor.

“The perfect buyer is somebody who has the same kind of love for old historical homes,” says current owner, Mary St. Clair to the site. "My hope is that somebody will come in and continue the restoration, but I’d hate to see it damaged or modernized too much. I’d hate to have someone take away the historical value, and I know it would crush the community as well.”

The 1,346-square-foot comes with two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms, as well as the original murals and pecky cypress doors, plus rounded edges everywhere.

The Ginger Bread House is currently asking $500,000 and the listing agent is Lynn Risch.

Photos via Realtor

This story originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.