A self-sustaining private island in the Florida Keys just hit the market

Private islands are one of those things that TV made you think would be a lot more common. Turns out they are actually rather rare, particularly in a land-gobbling state like Florida and their price tends to reflect that.

One lovely new private island has just hit the market. East Sister Rock sits just off of Marathon, about a quarter mile from the "mainland." The wind and solar-powered retreat features a main-house and a guest house on the island surrounded nearly entirely by a barrier of rocks. The mini-bay created around the home seems ideal for lazy fishermen.

The main house is a 3 bed/2 bath with a wraparound veranda and adequate storage for fishing poles. The postage-stamp-sized island still has enough room for a guest house to hold the people who no doubt will be lining up to visit.

Here comes the tough part, but you're probably expecting it: 1 E Sister Rock Island is on the market for $11.7 million. The listing is represented by Adam Levy with Ewm Realty International.

Photos via Realtor.