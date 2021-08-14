A rural mansion in Deland is now on the market, and it comes with an indoor pool

This mansion in DeLand that just hit the market has it all (in a way that's deeply confusing). The former home of a citrus grower is a modern, industrial chic megahome, plopped down in the middle of the woods.

While the stage production lighting rigs and aspirational megachurch exterior might not be to your liking, you can't argue with the seclusion offered and the home's centerpiece: a massive indoor pool under a glass roof. The 3-bed, 2-bath 3200 square at 990 Hazen Road foot home is selling now for $1.5 million.

Photos via Zillow