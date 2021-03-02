27 places in Orlando to celebrate Taco Tuesday any day

Prev
Next

Every day is Taco Tuesday if you want it to be, and we’re calling all taco aficionados to celebrate. We don’t care if you think flour or corn tortillas are the best (psst – it’s corn) or if the sacrilegious hard taco shell should be allowed. We’re just simply asking you to check out these 27 quintessential Orlando taco spots that include both authentic and experimental taco spots.

Gallery by Melissa Perez-Carrillo

Posted & filed under Food and Drink.

Home » Food and Drink » 27 places in Orlando to celebrate Taco Tuesday any day

Tags: , , ,

View these other slideshows:

This is the most expensive Winter Park condo sold since 2004 — let's take a look

There's nothing workmanlike about this 1920s Craftsman house for sale on Lake Copeland

CPAC 2021 in Orlando: Welcome to the freakshow of Proud Boys, neo-Nazis and reality deniers

25 places to get a cold treat in hot Orlando
« View the previous slideshow again!