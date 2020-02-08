25 essential Orlando sandwiches everyone should try at least once

The delicious simplicity of sandwiches can tempt any hungry person, regardless of who you are or where you come from. What could be better than a scrumptious filling of specialty meats, nestled into freshly-baked bread? The answer, of course, is nothing at all. If you’re wondering where to find the true sandwich treats, we've got you covered. From cheesesteaks to banh mi sandwiches, here are 25 places in Orlando to find the perfect sando.

Warning: uncontrollable mouth watering may occur!

Gallery by Maya James, Samantha N. Olson, and Lillian Hernández Caraballo

 

 

 

